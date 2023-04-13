Police ID Victim Gunned Down In Baltimore Home Invasion Last Month

Police have identified a 29-year-old man who was killed in a home invasion late last month.

Nathan Smyth was shot and killed after a group of three suspects entered his residence in the 1800 block of Eagle Street on Monday, March 27, according to Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland.

Officers rushed to the scene where they located Smyth, who had been shot several times.

Medics rushed Smyth to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Investigation revealed that the three suspects arrived at the home in a Honda Odyssey van before forcing their way into the home where they fatally shot Smyth.

Additional information on the suspects or the motive of the crime has not been immediately made available.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.