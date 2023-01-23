Police ID Teen Shot, Killed In Latest Baltimore County Shooting

New information has been released by Baltimore County Police investigators following the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy over the weekend.

Lamar Leslie-Allen has been identified by the police as the victim who was shot on Saturday, Jan. 21 in the unit block of Shadwell Court and later died at an area hospital.

Police say that shortly after 9 p.m. on Saturday night, officers were called to Shadwell Court to investigate a shooting, where they found Leslie-Allen suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was treated at the scene and transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No suspect or motive for the murder has been announced by police.

The investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing.

“There is nothing more heartbreaking for a parent, and for a community, than the loss of a child. I am heartbroken that Baltimore County has lost a young person to a senseless act of gun violence and furious that family and friends must now mourn the passing of a loved one,” County Executive Johnny Olszewski stated.

"We refuse to normalize this violence and expect the perpetrator will be held accountable as the police department's investigation into this incident continues,” he added. “We grieve with all who have lost a loved one and keep them in our prayers as we all hold our children a bit closer tonight."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Baltimore County Police Department by calling (410) 307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.

