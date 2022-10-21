Police ID Suspected Gunman Who Killed MTA Bus Driver On Her Way To Work In Baltimore

Police investigators in Baltimore have released new information and a photo of a shooting suspect who gunned down an MTA bus driver near a popular park this week.

Leon Hill, 53, is on the run in Maryland following the fatal shooting of 40-year-old Elaine Jackson in the area of Carroll Park in Southwest Baltimore on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

The Baltimore Police Department released a photo of Hill on Friday, Oct. 21, following the fatal shooting of Jackson at approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 in the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard while she was heading in to work.

Upon arrival at the scene, police say that officers located Jackson, a mother of four, who was transported to the University of Maryland’s Shock Trauma, where she died of her injuries later on Tuesday.

Hill reportedly was named in a peace order previously obtained by Jackson, police said, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest in connection to the murder.

WBAL reported that the fatal shooting came after Jackson and Hill broke off a relationship and continued to harass her after their breakup. Jackson was reportedly set to appear in court this week regarding an order of protection.

Anyone with information about the murder, or Hill’s whereabouts, has been asked to contact detectives at the Baltimore Police Department by calling (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

