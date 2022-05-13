Contact Us
Police ID Pregnant Woman Who Was Killed In Baltimore Shooting

Cecilia Levine
Authorities have identified the pregnant woman who gave birth and then died after being shot in a vehicle in Baltimore.

Angel Morgan Heather Smith, 38, and the man were rushed to the hospital after being shot around 8:15 p.m. on the 300 block of E. 23rd Street, police said.

The man was immediately pronounced dead. An emergency delivery was performed on Smith, who was pronounced deceased a short time later. The newborn was reported to be in critical condition.

Homicide detectives responded and are investigating this incident.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call 410-396-2100. To remain anonymous, please call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

