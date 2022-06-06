Police ID Man Who Died Months After DC Shooting

A Washington D.C. man who succumbed to injuries from an attack that happened months ago has been identified, authorities say.

Maurice McRae, 31, was pronounced dead on Tuesday, April 27 after being shot last February on the 3000 block of Bladensburg Road, according to Washington D.C. Police.

McRae was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 19, 2022.

An autopsy of McRae was performed where it was determined that his cause of death was due to the wounds sustained in the shooting and the investigation was upgraded to a homicide.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest in the case. Police ask that anyone with information to call police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

