Police ID Baltimore Gunman Who They Say Shot Man In Neck

Detectives have released images of the suspect they believe shot a man in the neck last March, authorities say.

Dionte Johnson, 24, is suspected of shooting the unknown victim on the 2300 block of East Biddle Street shortly after 4:30 p.m., Sunday, March 27, according to Baltimore Police.

Detectives believe the shooting happened after an argument between the parties. The victim was then transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

If you know the whereabouts of Dionte Johnson please contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

