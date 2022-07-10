Police Arrest Man Wanted For Assault With Handgun, Multiple Warrants In Baltimore City

With an assist from federal officials, Maryland State Police investigators were able to apprehend a wanted man who allegedly assaulted his victim with a handgun in Baltimore, officials said.

Baltimore City resident Devery Dion Jackson, 30, was apprehended this week by state police troopers and US Marshals at his home in the 800 block of Bethune Road on multiple misdemeanor warrants and a felony assault charge.

Officials said that Jackson was wanted by the Baltimore Police Department in connection to an alleged felony first-degree assault with a handgun. He was also wanted for three additional misdemeanor warrants.

Jackson was apprehended without incident and transported to the Baltimore Police Department's Southern District on Friday, Oct. 7 for processing.

“Maryland State Police were provided assistance by the US Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force which consists of police from several jurisdictions including the Baltimore Police Department, Baltimore County Police Department, Howard County Police Department, Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, and Maryland Transportation Authority Police,” according to officials.

