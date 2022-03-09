Pikesville Teen Killed In Shooting Near Maryland High School, Police Say

One teen was killed and another injured in a Maryland shooting not far from a Baltimore high school, police said.

Officers from the Pikesville Precinct were called at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 to the intersection of Liberty Road and Washington Avenue, where there was a reported shooting in the area.

Upon arrival at the scene, police said that officers found two minors suffering from various gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital, where a 14-year-old boy was pronounced dead. The other juvenile is being evaluated and treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being shot.

It is unclear what led to the fatal shooting, which was reported approximately a quarter-mile from the Milford Mill Academy on Washington Avenue in Windsor Mill.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or potential suspects has been asked to contact detectives at the Baltimore County Police Department by calling (410) 307-2020.

