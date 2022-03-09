Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Police & Fire

Pikesville Teen Killed In Shooting Near Maryland High School, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Police in Baltimore are attempting to locate a shooting suspect who killed a 14-year-old teen.
Police in Baltimore are attempting to locate a shooting suspect who killed a 14-year-old teen. Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police

One teen was killed and another injured in a Maryland shooting not far from a Baltimore high school, police said.

Officers from the Pikesville Precinct were called at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 to the intersection of Liberty Road and Washington Avenue, where there was a reported shooting in the area.

Upon arrival at the scene, police said that officers found two minors suffering from various gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital, where a 14-year-old boy was pronounced dead. The other juvenile is being evaluated and treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being shot.

It is unclear what led to the fatal shooting, which was reported approximately a quarter-mile from the Milford Mill Academy on Washington Avenue in Windsor Mill.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or potential suspects has been asked to contact detectives at the Baltimore County Police Department by calling (410) 307-2020.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.