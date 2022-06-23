Photos Of Suspect Vehicle In Baltimore Triple Shooting Released

Detectives have released images of a vehicle they suspect was involved in a triple shooting in Baltimore, authorities say.

Two 21-year-old men and a 36-year-old man were shot on the 500 block of Sinclair Lane shortly before 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 22, according to Baltimore Police.

Police believe that the occupants of the vehicle are connected to the shooting.

Anyone who has seen this vehicle is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2444.

You can remain anonymous by calling Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

