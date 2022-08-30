Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Police & Fire

Person Suffers Major Trauma At Baltimore Fire Rescue Academy (DEVELOPING)

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Baltimore County Fire Rescue Academy
Baltimore County Fire Rescue Academy Photo Credit: Image capture Jul 2019 © 2022 Google

A woman is reportedly injured after falling 20 feet at the Baltimore County Fire Rescue Academy, authorities say.

The 30-year-old victim allegedly has an "obvious deformity" to their left arm after the fall that occurred around 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the academy located at 1545 Sparrows Point Boulevard, according to a Baltimore Metro News spokesperson.

The patient's helmet was also cracked in the fall. Medics rushed the patient to shock trauma for treatment of their injuries.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.