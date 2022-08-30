Person Suffers Major Trauma At Baltimore Fire Rescue Academy (DEVELOPING)

A woman is reportedly injured after falling 20 feet at the Baltimore County Fire Rescue Academy, authorities say.

The 30-year-old victim allegedly has an "obvious deformity" to their left arm after the fall that occurred around 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the academy located at 1545 Sparrows Point Boulevard, according to a Baltimore Metro News spokesperson.

The patient's helmet was also cracked in the fall. Medics rushed the patient to shock trauma for treatment of their injuries.

