Person Run Over By Tractor-Trailer In Baltimore County: Police

One person is dead in an early morning fatal pedestrian crash in Baltimore County, authorities said.

Initial investigation revealed the victim ran into the road for unknown reasons when they were struck by a tractor-trailer, Maryland State Police said.

Police responded to the crash on the southbound side of I-83 south of Shawan Road in Cockeysville around 4:50 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20, MDSP said.

The victim, who name has yet to be released, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer stayed at the scene, police said.

No other injuries were reported and I-83 was closed following the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

