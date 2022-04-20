Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Police & Fire

Person Run Over By Tractor-Trailer In Baltimore County: Police

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Maryland State Police
Maryland State Police Photo Credit: Maryland State Police (Facebook)

One person is dead in an early morning fatal pedestrian crash in Baltimore County, authorities said. 

Initial investigation revealed the victim ran into the road for unknown reasons when they were struck by a tractor-trailer, Maryland State Police said. 

Police responded to the crash on the southbound side of I-83 south of Shawan Road in Cockeysville around 4:50 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20, MDSP said. 

The victim, who name has yet to be released, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer stayed at the scene, police said. 

No other injuries were reported and I-83 was closed following the crash. The investigation is ongoing. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.