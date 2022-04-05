Person Allegedly Hit In The Head With Hammer Behind Dundalk Church: Sources Say

Baltimore Police were on the scene of a serious assault behind a church in Dundalk where a person was allegedly struck in the head with a hammer, initial reports said.

The male victim was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for treatment, initial reports said.

This happened behind Our Lady of Hope Church, located at 7945 North Boundary Road, around 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5, initial reports said.

The suspect allegedly fled the scene in a white construction vehicle, initial reports said.

This is a developing story so check back for updates.

