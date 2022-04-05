Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice
Breaking News: Jumper Located Off Chesapeake Bay Bridge: Sources Say (DEVELOPING)
Person Allegedly Hit In The Head With Hammer Behind Dundalk Church: Sources Say

David Cifarelli
The assault was reported behind Our Lady of Hope Church in Dundalk
The assault was reported behind Our Lady of Hope Church in Dundalk Photo Credit: Google Maps

Baltimore Police were on the scene of a serious assault behind a church in Dundalk where a person was allegedly struck in the head with a hammer, initial reports said.

The male victim was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for treatment, initial reports said. 

This happened behind Our Lady of Hope Church, located at 7945 North Boundary Road, around 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5, initial reports said. 

The suspect allegedly fled the scene in a white construction vehicle, initial reports said. 

This is a developing story so check back for updates.

