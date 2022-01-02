Pedestrian Dead After Crash In Baltimore County, Good Samaritan Injured: Police

A pedestrian is dead after getting struck by a car in Baltimore County and a good Samaritan who tried to help is in the hospital after also being hit, according to police.

Lawrence Mwai, 53, stepped into the travel lane of Liberty Road near Sedgemoor road when he was struck and killed by a 2018 Infiniti Q60 traveling eastbound at 12:15 a.m. on Jan. 20, Baltimore County Police said.

After Mwai was struck a female pedestrian tried to help him and entered the roadway where she too was hit by another passing vehicle, according to officials.

Mwai was pronounced dead at the scene. The female pedestrian was transported to a local hospital.

Police are investigating both crashes.

