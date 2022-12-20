Other Shoe Drops In Baltimore: Accused Gunman Charged With Attempted Murder

Police in Baltimore say they've charged a 20-year-old man with attempted murder in an October shooting in which the victim apparently left a shoe behind.

Tyqwaun Kells is believed to have shot the 19-year-old victim during a dispute on the 1400 block of Dellwood Avenue in Hampden around 11:15 a.m. on Oct. 19, city police announced.

The victim came to the hospital as a walk-in victim. According to Fox Baltimore, he left one of his shoes behind.

Kells was charged on a warrant with attempted first degree murder and taken to Central Booking Intake Facility.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.