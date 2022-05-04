One Person Shot In Baltimore County Police-Involved Shooting (DEVELOPING)

One person has been fatally shot in a police-involved shooting in Baltimore County, WBAL reports.

Police were reportedly called for a domestic dispute to 900 block of Boundbrook Way in Essex shortly around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, the department said on Twitter.

An officer reportedly shot someone after something transpired inside a home at the address, WBAL reports.

WBAL's David Collins said the victim was 40 years old and was shot three times on Twitter.

This is a developing story so check back for updates.

