One Killed, One Hospitalized In Separate Midday Baltimore Shootings Within Two Hours

A pair of brazen midday shootings that happened back-to-back in Baltimore, leaving one dead, are under investigation, officials said.

First, at 11:42 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, members of the Baltimore Police Department’s Eastern Division were called to the 2600 block of East Chase Street to investigate a reported Shot Spotter alert for gunshots in the area.

Upon arrival, police said that officers located a 54-year-old man - whose name has not been released - suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hours later, at approximately 1:50 p.m. on Monday afternoon, a second shooting was reported in the 4200 block of Curtis Avenue involving a 33-year-old man who was struck several times in the body by bullets, police say.

He was transported to an area hospital by paramedics for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Both incidents remain under investigation. No suspect has been identified in either shooting.

Anyone with information regarding either incident has been asked to contact homicide detectives at the Eastern District at (410) 396-2100 or investigators in the Southern District at (410) 396-2499.

Tipsters can also contact the Metro Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

