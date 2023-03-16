One Killed In Early-Morning Baltimore Rowhouse Fire Under Investigation

An investigation was launched after a body was found inside a burning home in Baltimore.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 800 block of Bradhurst Road shortly before 5:30 a.m., Thursday, March 16, according to Baltimore City Fire officials.

Crews arrived at the two-story home and found heavy smoke and fire emitting from the residence.

Rescue crews entered the home where they found the body of the victim in an initial search, investigators said.

The victim was taken to a medical examiner's office where an autopsy will be performed to determine an official cause of death.

The fire remains under investigation.

