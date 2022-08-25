Contact Us
One Killed, Another Injured Following Multiple Shootings In Baltimore

Annie DeVoe
At least two men were shot in Baltimore, police said.
At least two men were shot in Baltimore, police said.

At least two men were shot in separate incidents following a violent day in Baltimore, authorities say.

Officers found the first victim suffering from gunshot wounds in the 3300 block of Greenmount Avenue shortly before 10:20 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24, according to Baltimore Police.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where despite lifesaving efforts, was pronounced dead.

Just over an hour later, at 11:48 p.m., an officer located another victim in a separate shooting in the 1700 block of North Carey Street, police say.

The 27-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds to the groin and shoulder, and was transported to a hospital where he was stablized.

Police are asking anyone with information on these crimes to contact detectives, or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

