One Killed, Another Injured Following Multiple Shootings In Baltimore

At least two men were shot in separate incidents following a violent day in Baltimore, authorities say.

Officers found the first victim suffering from gunshot wounds in the 3300 block of Greenmount Avenue shortly before 10:20 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24, according to Baltimore Police.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where despite lifesaving efforts, was pronounced dead.

Just over an hour later, at 11:48 p.m., an officer located another victim in a separate shooting in the 1700 block of North Carey Street, police say.

The 27-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds to the groin and shoulder, and was transported to a hospital where he was stablized.

Police are asking anyone with information on these crimes to contact detectives, or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

