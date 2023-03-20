One Injured In Reservoir Hill High Rise Fire

At least one person is injured after a fire in a Baltimore high rise, authorities say.

Emergency crews arrived at the 200 block of Druid Park Lake Drive after reports of a fire in an apartment building around 10 a.m., Monday, March 20, according to Baltimore officials.

The fire was found in an apartment on the 7th floor of the building and was able to be contained by a fire sprinkler system.

The injured person is being treated by emergency crews for their injuries.

