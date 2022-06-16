One Dead, One Injured In Early Morning Baltimore Shooting

One man is dead after he and another man were shot in an early morning attack in Baltimore, authorities say.

The two victims were found with gunshot wounds on the unit block of Calvert Street around 3:57 a.m., Thursday, June 16, Baltimore Police say.

The victims were transported to a hospital for treatment where one succumbed to his injuries. The second victim, a 29-year-old man is in critical, but stable condition.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

