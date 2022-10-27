One Dead, One In Critical Condition After Early Morning Baltimore Crash

One man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Baltimore, authorities say.

Officers responded to the scene of the crash around 6:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 27 in the 100 block of South Central Avenue, where they located two victims inside of the vehicle, according to Baltimore police.

The 32-year-old driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The 41-year-old passenger was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Crash Team detectives are investigating this incident.

