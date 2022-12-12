One Dead, One Fighting For Life After Baltimore Shooting

One man is dead and another is fighting for his life after a shooting in Baltimore over the weekend, authorities say.

A 56-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were rushed to the hospital after being found shot in the 1500 block of Havenwood Road around 6:45 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, according to Baltimore police.

The 56-year-old was found with gunshot wounds to the head and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving to the hospital. The 22-year-old victim has gunshot wounds to his body, and his condition is currently unknown.

Homicide Detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also text tips through the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.

