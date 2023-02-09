Officer 'Seriously Injured' In Shooting During Manhunt For David Linthicum In Baltimore County

An officer was injured in a shooting on Thursday night as the manhunt for 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum approaches its second day in Cockeysville, a Baltimore County Police spokesperson confirmed.

On Thursday, Feb. 9, all hands were on deck during an intensive investigation across Baltimore County as officers continue to work around the clock to safely apprehend Linthicum, who has now been implicated in two officer-involved shootings.

Officials said at 10:10 p.m. on Thursday night that the officer was "seriously injured," and an hour later Linthicum was still being sought by law enforcement officials.

The search came to a head at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Thursday night, when residents in the area of Powers Road and Warren Road were instructed once again by police to shelter in place after Linthicum was spotted in the area, according to investigators.

According to police, Linthicum has long, auburn-colored hair, brown eyes, and a beard. In the latest update from the Baltimore County Police Department, he was reportedly wearing a dark short-sleeved shirt and dark shorts.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants. Linthicum is considered “armed and dangerous,” according to the department.

Linthicum remains at large, though police are reportedly closing in on him.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

