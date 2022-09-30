Contact Us
Police & Fire

Officer Rushed To Hospital After Police-Involved Baltimore Shooting

Zak Failla
A police officer in Baltimore was involved in a shooting on Friday afternoon.
A police-involved shooting is under investigation in Maryland.

The Baltimore Police Department confirmed that there was an officer-involved shooting in the 1100 block of East Chase Street at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30.

According to reports, an officer was shot and is being transported to an area hospital. His condition was unclear following the shooting.

No other details were immediately released by the police.

More details are expected to be released by a Baltimore Police Department spokesperson later on Friday as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

