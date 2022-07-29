Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice
New Video Of Homicide At Baltimore Gas Station, Suspects Released

Annie DeVoe
Detectives for the Baltimore Police Department are asking for the public's help identifying shooting suspects in a homicide that took place on Jan. 10, 2022.
Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspects after releasing security video from a homicide this past winter, authorities say.

The shooting occurred around 11:45 p.m., Jan. 10, 2022, at a gas station in the 3900 block of Liberty Heights Avenue, according to Baltimore police.

The main suspect is seen wearing a mask and a hood in the video firing several shots at his victim, and two other suspects are seen passing the security camera afterward.

Anyone with information about the shooting, or the suspects is being asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can also call Metro Crime Stoppers Of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

