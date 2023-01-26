New Info, Photos Released By Police In Baltimore Investigating Fatal Mass Shooting

New photos have been released by police investigators in Baltimore City as they attempt to locate two suspects implicated in the deadly shooting of Edmondson Westside High School students earlier this month.

On Thursday, Jan. 26, the department posted photos online of shooting suspects who may have a connection to the shooting outside the Edmondson Village Shopping Center that left Deanta Dorsey, 16, dead and four classmates injured.

According to police, homicide detectives are looking to identify the two individuals pictured above for their possible roles in the shooting.

Police previously released two photos they sought to identify from an alley near the scene of the shooting.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information regarding the shooting has been asked to contact detectives at the Baltimore Police Department by calling (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

