Murder Suspect In Custody After Body Found Behind Lansdowne Middle School: Police

More than two weeks after Audra Pineda's body was found behind Lansdowne Middle School, investigators from the Baltimore County Police Department announced that they've apprehended a suspect who now faces multiple murder charges.

Clarence Henson, 57, has been charged with first and second-degree murder for his alleged role in the death of the 37-year-old Pineda, whose body was found shortly after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 behind the school as children were arriving to class, police officials announced on Friday, Feb. 17.

Earlier this week, investigators released a photo of a potential suspect on social media as they sought the public's assistance in tracking down the assailant.

On Thursday, Feb. 2, the agency announced that the death has been ruled a homicide and is being investigated as such, though detectives have been stingy about releasing specifics in the "suspicious" case.

Pineda's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to determine her exact cause of death, which has not been released by officials.

Henson is being held without bond at the Baltimore Detention Center. No initial court date has been announced.

