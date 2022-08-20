Murder Suspect At Large After Early Morning Southwest Baltimore Shooting: Police

One is dead following an early morning Baltimore murder, authorities announced.

Officers from the Baltimore Police Department responded shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 to the 500 block of Bentalou Street after being advised of a shot spotter alert.

Upon arrival, officers identified a man - whose name has not been released - lying in an alley near the 2300 block of Ashton Street unresponsive with at least one gunshot wound, according to a spokesperson for the department.

The victim was transported to Shock Trauma, where he was pronounced dead after a short time, officials said.

Homicide detectives from the Baltimore Police Department are now investigating the fatal incident.

Anyone with information about the murder has been asked to contact detectives by calling (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

