Multiple Houses Damaged In Maryland When Illegal Fireworks Spark Outdoor Blaze

A late-night fireworks show in Maryland led to multiple Dorchester County homes getting damaged when one went awry and set an outdoor trash pile ablaze, according to the state fire marshal.

A team of nearly two dozen firefighters from the Rescue Fire Company in Cambridge responded to a Hubbard Street home shortly before midnight on Tuesday, Aug. 2, where there was a reported trash fire that broke out.

It took first responders approximately a half-hour to control the fire, which caused an estimated $10,000 to the structure.

The initial investigation determined that it was accidental in nature and a result of illegal fireworks being discharged in the area by unidentified suspects, investigators said.

Though it was largely contained, the fire marshal made note that multiple neighboring homes also suffered damage, though none of the occupants of any of the residences were displaced as a result of the fire.

