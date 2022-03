The Baltimore County Fire Department was on scene of a "high-pressure" gas main break around 12:48 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, the department said on Twitter.

The leak was at the intersection of Nicodemus Road and Reisterstown Road, the department said.

Nearby businesses were being evacuated as a result.

This is a developing story so check back for updates.

