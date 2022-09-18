Motorcyclist Ejected From Three-Wheel Bike In I-695 Baltimore Crash Dies: State Police

A motorcyclist died at a Maryland hospital after crashing his ride into a concrete barrier on I-695 in Baltimore County.

Dundalk resident Bernard James Moll, Jr., 65, was driving on the inner loop of I-695 near Chesaco Avenue in Baltimore shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 when he lost control and crashed, according to state police.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack responded to the crash in Baltimore, where the preliminary investigation determined that Moll was riding his 2022 Can-Am Spyder trike motorcycle when he lost control, exited the roadway, and struck the barrier, which ejected him from the bike, police said.

The Dundalk resident was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, police said on Sunday, Sept. 18.

Officials said that the Maryland State Police Crash Team and Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

