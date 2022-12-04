Missing Maryland Boy Could Be In Pennsylvania: Reports

A missing 12-year-old from Maryland is believed to have been kidnapped and taken to Pennsylvania, according to multiple media outlets.

The Maryland state police activated an Amber Alert for a Maxx Riley Geiger of Carroll County on Monday, Apr. 11, according to a Facebook by MDSP.

Geiger was last seen in Hampstead on Friday, Apr. 8, MDSP said. He was originally also be in the Westminster area, according to police, but is now thought to be Adams or York counties in Pennsylvania, WBAL and WGAL report.

Geiger is described as a White male, standing 5'3," and weighing 120 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes, police said.

He is believed to been abducted by his father Christopher Lewis Geiger, who is described as While man, approximately six-feet tall, weighing 230 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes, according to the release by Maryland state police.

Police are searching for his suspected vehicle, which is a black 2021 Jeep Wrangler with Maryland tags DV15797.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-653-4236.

