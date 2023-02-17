Contact Us
Police & Fire

Missing Boston Teen May Be On Amtrak To Maryland: Police

Morgan Gonzales
Luke Winter
Luke Winter Photo Credit: Boston Police Department

A 14-year-old who has previously made suicidal statements is missing, officials say. 

Luke Winter, of South Boston, is believed to have left West Seventh Street between 12:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, according to Boston Police Department. 

Winter may be on an Amtrak train traveling towards Maryland and is diagnosed with mental health conditions, police say.

The teen is 5-foot-7 and 130 pounds with a thin build, blonde hair, and brown eyes. 

Police ask anyone with information call 911 or 617-343-4742. Those who prefer to remain anonymous may do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line AT 1-800 (494) -TIPS or by texting the word 'TIP' to CRIME (27463).

