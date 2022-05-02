Missing Baltimore County Man May Be Armed, Police Say

Baltimore County Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing man who they say could be carrying a gun.

Jingyi Deng was last seen in the Cockeysville area around 12 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, police said on Twitter.

Deng is described as standing 5'10," weighing 185 pounds and could be carrying a gun. Police are advising people to not approach him.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-887-1820 or 911.

