Middle Schooler Killed After Gunman Thought He Was Breaking Into Cars

A 13-year-old boy was killed in Washington, D.C. by a man who reportedly thought he was breaking into a car, authorities say.

Karon Blake was shot by a resident who armed himself after he "heard noises and observed someone that appeared to be tampering with vehicles" just before 4 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 7 in the 1000 block of Quincy Street, according to Metropolitan police.

After the shooting, police were called and Blake was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In an email to parents of other Brooklyn Middle School students, Blake is remembered as a "quiet and inquisitive scholar who loved football and fashion".

Police have said they are "currently working with the US Attorney’s Office to review the facts and circumstances for any potential criminal charges."

