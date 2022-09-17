Midday Shooter At Large After Teen Found With Shot Outside Baltimore Apartment Building: Police

Police have launched an investigation following a midday shooting in Maryland that left a teen hospitalized, authorities announced.

Shortly before 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, officers from the Baltimore Police Department’s Eastern District responded to the 1500 block of Ward Court to investigate a reported shooting, officials said.

Upon arrival, officers said that they found a 16-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening injury to a lower extremity. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment and his condition was not immediately available later on Saturday afternoon.

The incident is now being investigated by Eastern District Shooting detectives who responded and assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Eastern District detectives by calling (410) 396-2433 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

