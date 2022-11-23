Mayor Brandon Scott Calls For Stricter Gun Laws After Baltimore Surpasses 300 Homicides In 2022

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott released a statement after the city saw its 300th homicide of 2022 earlier this week.

Scott stressed that the gun violence problem is much more that the Baltimore Police Department and he can do, suggesting a tightening on gun laws to help curb the violent attacks.

"We need stricter gun laws that keep dangerous weapons out of the hands of individuals who are reckless and irresponsible", stated Scott. "We need a justice system that will hold hose who commit these acts accountable and see that they serve time for what they've done. We need community members to work together to support young people and help them see there are other ways to resolve conflict other than violence".

Over the last several days since the 300th homicide was officially marked, the numbers have continued to climb, bringing the death count even higher for Baltimore as 2022 comes to a close.

