Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Breaking News: Child Killed In Homicide Under Investigation In Maryland, Police Say
Police & Fire

Massive House Fire Reported In Baltimore, Shutting Down Roads (DEVELOPING)

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
The two-story home went up in flames shortly before 2 p.m.
The two-story home went up in flames shortly before 2 p.m. Photo Credit: Baltimore Fire

Several roads have been closed down as officials battle a massive house fire in Baltimore, authorities say.

The home in the 3000 block of W. Belvedere Avenue went up in flames shortly before 2 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, according to Baltimore Fire officials.

Firefighters are reportedly still on the scene battling the fire in the two-story home and have requested additional units.

Belvedere Avenue has been shut down as the fire is contained.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.