Massive Crowd Hinders Homicide Investigation In Odenton, Police Say (Needs Hed)

One man is dead following a morning shooting in Maryland, police investigators announced.

Shortly after 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, Baltimore County Police Department homicide detectives were called to a residence in Lansdowne for a reported shooting.

Officers from the Wilkens precinct responded to the shooting in the unit block of Birdnest Court, where they located a man who suffered a gunshot wound, according to officials. He was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced dead on Monday afternoon.

Investigators have not released the name, age, or any descriptive information about the victim or a suspected shooter.

"The circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation at this time,” officials said.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact detectives at the Baltimore County Police Department by calling (410) 307-2020.

