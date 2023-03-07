Maryland State Police Trooper Shot During Traffic Stop; Shooting Suspect Found Dead: Officials

A veteran Maryland State Police trooper remains hospitalized on Tuesday morning after being shot by a suspect during a traffic stop who subsequently killed himself, authorities say.

Keiford Lee Copper, III, 23, of Trappe, has been identified by state police investigators as the driver of a Toyota Prius who fired multiple shots at a trooper attempting to conduct a traffic stop shortly before 10 p.m. on Monday, March 6, in Wicomico County.

Police say that a trooper from the Easton Barrack attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Prius in the eastbound lanes of Route 50 near the Vienna Scale House, during which Copper pulled out a firearm and shot the trooper several time.

According to officials, the trooper returned fire, but neither Copper nor two passengers were struck as the vehicle sped away east on Route 50.

An off-duty trooper on his way home heard the broadcast of the incident and was able to immediately respond to the scene, where he was able to render aid until paramedics arrived at the scene of the shooting.

The trooper - who has not been identified - was transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury for treatment and evaluation of his injuries. He is an 18 ½-year veteran of the Maryland State Police.

From there, the pursuit picked up shortly after 10 p.m., when officers from the Delmar Police Department located the suspect vehicle in the area of eastbound Route 54 and Providence Church Road in their jurisdiction.

Officers tracked the vehicle to the 600 block of Elizabeth Street, a dead-end road in Delmar.

The driver made an attempt to turn the vehicle around, according to police, though he failed, hitting a curb, crashing into two vehicles, and coming to rest after striking a tree.

Investigators say that police surrounded the vehicle and found Copper alone inside, slumped over the wheel with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation continued into Tuesday morning, when shortly before 12:30 a.m., a 911 call reported two unidentified men in hooded sweatshirts walking around a neighborhood in Hebron who were ultimately located by state police troopers and taken into custody without incident on Porter Mill Road.

Officials say that the incident is now under investigation by state police Homicide Unit investigators.

