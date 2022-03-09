Maryland State Police ID Bel Air Man Killed In Fiery Crash With Tractor-Trailer In Pikesville

Maryland State Police have launched an investigation into a violent crash that killed a Bel Air man in Baltimore County.

Anthony Robert Schepis, 35, was driving along the outer loop of I-695 at approximately 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 at Stevenson Road in Pikesville when the fatal crash began, police said.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack responded to the scene of the crash and determined that a Nissan Frontier being driven by Schepis veered off the roadway onto the shoulder and struck a disabled tractor-trailer, leading to both vehicles to catch fire.

Police said that Schepis was pronounced dead at the scene, though the driver of the tractor-trailer was unharmed.

It is unclear what caused the incident, according to police investigators.

The crash - which remains under investigation - led to the closure of the outer loop of the interstate while state police were at the scene.

