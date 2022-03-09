Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Police & Fire

Maryland State Police ID Bel Air Man Killed In Fiery Crash With Tractor-Trailer In Pikesville

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The crash led to a temporary closure of I-695 in Baltimore County.
The crash led to a temporary closure of I-695 in Baltimore County. Photo Credit: Pixabay/geralt

Maryland State Police have launched an investigation into a violent crash that killed a Bel Air man in Baltimore County.

Anthony Robert Schepis, 35, was driving along the outer loop of I-695 at approximately 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 at Stevenson Road in Pikesville when the fatal crash began, police said.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack responded to the scene of the crash and determined that a Nissan Frontier being driven by Schepis veered off the roadway onto the shoulder and struck a disabled tractor-trailer, leading to both vehicles to catch fire.

Police said that Schepis was pronounced dead at the scene, though the driver of the tractor-trailer was unharmed.

It is unclear what caused the incident, according to police investigators.

The crash - which remains under investigation - led to the closure of the outer loop of the interstate while state police were at the scene. 

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.