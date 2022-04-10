Maryland Police Officer Admits To Killing Stepson, Stuffing His Body In The Wall In Alford Plea

A Baltimore City police officer has been convicted of the second-degree murder of his 15-year-old stepson after entering an Alford Plea, according to multiple reports.

Eric Banks Jr. is charged with murdering Dasan Jones at their home before stuffing his body inside of an upstairs wall on July 6, 2021. When police found Jones's body, Banks Jr. allegedly tried to disarm a police officer. By entering the Alford plea, Banks Jr. will skip the process of a criminal trial as the plea registers a formal admission of guilt while expressing innocence toward his charges, the reports continue.

Hours before the murder, Banks Jr. and his wife, the mother of Jones, were granted temporary protective orders against each other. Banks Jr. reportedly lied to police and said that he had found Jones unresponsive in the bathtub and was afraid to call police, with an autopsy proving Jones's cause of death was asphyxiation consistent with assault, according to The Capitol Gazette.

A sentencing for Banks has been scheduled for December 9.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.