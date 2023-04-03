Maryland Mom, 41, Killed In Crash

A 41-year-old Maryland woman was killed in a weekend Prince George's County crash, authorities said.

Michelle Develbis, of White Plains, was heading east on McKendree Road in Brandywine when she lost control of her car and struck a tree around 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, Prince George's County police said.

Develbis was pronounced dead at the scene.

A GoFundMe campaign launched by Donna Thomas remembers Develbis as a mom of three, whose children were "her world." She was also part of the Southern Maryland BMX community, according to a Facebook post.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number PP23040100000778.

