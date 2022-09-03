Maryland Man Killed By His Own Car When Thief Hops Behind Wheel In DC: Police

A 33-year-old Maryland man was killed by his own car when a thief jumped behind the wheel in Washington DC — and the suspect remains at large, authorities said.

Rakesh Patel, of Silver Spring, had left his dark silver Mercedes E350 unoccupied and running on the 1800 block of Vernon Street, when the suspect hopped in around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8, DC police said.

Patel was struck at the intersection of 18th Street and Florida Avenue, Northwest, as the driver started to pull away, police said.

The suspect then fled the scene in Patel's car. Patel was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Police are offering rewards of up to $1,000 for anyone with information regarding the incident. The car has an Ohio license plate of EVB5183.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

