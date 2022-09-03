Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: 'Coming To Rape Your Family': NJ Man Admits Texting Racist Threats To Black MD Woman
Police & Fire

Maryland Man Killed By His Own Car When Thief Hops Behind Wheel In DC: Police

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
The suspected car involved in the incident
The suspected car involved in the incident Photo Credit: DC Police Department

A 33-year-old Maryland man was killed by his own car when a thief jumped behind the wheel in Washington DC — and the suspect remains at large, authorities said.

Rakesh Patel, of Silver Spring, had left his dark silver Mercedes E350 unoccupied and running on the 1800 block of Vernon Street, when the suspect hopped in around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8, DC police said.

Patel was struck at the intersection of 18th Street and Florida Avenue, Northwest, as the driver started to pull away, police said.

The suspect then fled the scene in Patel's car. Patel was taken to a local hospital where he later died.   

Police are offering rewards of up to $1,000 for anyone with information regarding the incident. The car has an Ohio license plate of EVB5183.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.