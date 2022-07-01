Maryland Man Arrested For Stealing Ambulance, Hitting Cops While Intoxicated: Police

A man was arrested after stealing a Baltimore County Fire Department ambulance and crashing into police while under the influence, according to officials.

Steven David Gary, 55, allegedly stole the ambulance on Jan 6. in the area of the Emergency Department at Carroll Hospital, according to the Carrol County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff’s Office Deputies, along with Troopers from the Maryland State Police located the ambulance on Route 32 in the area of Knox Court but it continued South on Route 32, eventually striking a Maryland State Police vehicle. Gary then also struck a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, which was pushed into a parked car.

The ambulance eventually stopped near Gamber Fire Company, and at approximately 12:30 p.m., the suspect was taken into custody. There were no injuries reported as a result of the collision.

The driver, who was not the original patient from the Baltimore County ambulance, was initially taken to Carroll Hospital Center to be evaluated.

He now faces the following charges.

Criminal charges:

Theft over $100000

Assault 2nd degree x2

Assault 2nd degree on LEO x2

Malicious Destruction of Property x2

Intoxicated Endanger x2

Assault 1st degree

Traffic charges:

Failure to stop after an accident involving damage to attended vehicle x2

Failure to obey property placed traffic control device

Failure to drive right of center

Attempt by driver to elude police x2

Negligent driving

Reckless driving

Driving vehicle while impaired by alcohol

Driving vehicle while under the influence of alcohol

