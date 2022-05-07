Contact Us
Maryland Home Suffers Extensive Damage After Fast-Moving Fire Breaks Out

Zak Failla
112 Trequassin Drive, Stevensville, Queen Anne's County
112 Trequassin Drive, Stevensville, Queen Anne's County Photo Credit: Maryland State Fire Marshal

A Maryland home sustained hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage when a fast-moving fire broke out and rapidly spread, state authorities announced.

A Trequassin Drive homeowner and neighbor in Stevensville in Queen Anne's County reported a structure fire to the United Communities Volunteer Fire Department shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, when smoke was located coming from the residence.

Officials said that the fire was discovered by a neighbor and one of the homeowners who was returning home from work, leaving the dwelling was unoccupied when the fire first started spreading.

Five dozen firefighters were able to successfully extinguish the fire, but not before the fire caused extensive damage to the home over the course of approximately an hour.

Officials noted that the fire caused an estimated $600,000 in damage to the property. The displaced residents are now being assisted by family and friends.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation after it started inside a first-floor room inside the residence.

Anyone with information regarding the fire or potential witnesses has been asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal’s Upper Eastern Regional Office by calling (410) 822-7609.

