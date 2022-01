Firefighters in Maryland removed a man stuck in a chimney that apparently wasn't even his own.

Crews in Silver Spring spent about 90 minutes working to methodically remove a wall and bricks from the interior of a house, and get to the man, firefighters said on Facebook.

The man "was not authorized to be there" and got himself stuck in the chimney. He was extricated and transported to an area hospital.

