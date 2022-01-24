Manager Of Popular Italian Restaurant Shot Dead In Fells Point

The beloved manager of a popular Italian restaurant in Baltimore was identified as the victim of a Fells Point shooting.

The 44-year-old victim was found by police with gunshot wounds on the 1700 block of Eastern Avenue just after midnight, according to police

Chesley Patterson was identified as the victim by La Scala Ristorante, where he was a familiar face for many years.

"Chesco as he was called by all of us was a warm and familiar face to both the staff and all who dined at La Scala for the past 20 years," the restaurant said. "He was a leader to all and an invaluable part of our family."

Anyone with information in the shooting is urged to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

