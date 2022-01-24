Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Police & Fire

Manager Of Popular Italian Restaurant Shot Dead In Fells Point

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Chesley Patterson
Chesley Patterson Photo Credit: La Scala Ristorante

The beloved manager of a popular Italian restaurant in Baltimore was identified as the victim of a Fells Point shooting. 

The 44-year-old victim was found by police with gunshot wounds on the 1700 block of Eastern Avenue just after midnight, according to police

Chesley Patterson was identified as the victim by La Scala Ristorante, where he was a familiar face for many years.

"Chesco as he was called by all of us was a warm and familiar face to both the staff and all who dined at La Scala for the past 20 years," the restaurant said. "He was a leader to all and an invaluable part of our family."

Anyone with information in the shooting is urged to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.