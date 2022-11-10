Man, Woman Shot In Face Walks Themselves Into Baltimore Hospital

Two shooting victims are being treated after being shot in Baltimore, authorities say.

A 30-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man walked into a Baltimore hospital seeking treatment after being shot around 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9 in the 3200 block of E. Madison Street, according to Baltimore police.

The woman came in with a gunshot to the cheek and the man was suffering gunshot wounds to his body, authorities say.

The man is currently in serious condition.

Officers were directed to the area of the crime scene and were able to locate it.

Eastern District shooting detectives are investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

