Baltimore Daily Voice
Man Wanted After Hit And Run Kills Motorcyclist Outside Baltimore Gas Station

Annie DeVoe
Police believe the suspect drove off in the vehicle pictured when the collision occurred.
Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

Police are seeking to identify a suspect involved in a fatal hit and run involving a motorcycle in Baltimore, authorities say.

A security image of the suspect has been released after he was allegedly involved in the fatal crash in the 2600 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway shortly after 11:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 16, according to Baltimore police.

The suspect seen in these pictures was allegedly driving a white or silver Nissan four door sedan when he pulled out from the gas station at Gwynns Falls at Evergreen Street, hitting the motorcyclist.

The victim, a 37-year-old man, was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, July 28, police say.

Anyone knowing the identity of this male suspect or owner of the vehicle in these pictures are urged to dial 911 or contact detectives at 410-396-2606 or 410-396-2100.

